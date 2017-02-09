Teton County Commission declares stat...

Teton County Commission declares state of emergency

14 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

The Teton County Commission has declared a state of emergency for the Teton Village area because of weather related issues, including power outages, heavy snowfall and increased risk of avalanches. The resort remained closed Thursday as crews worked to restore power that was shut off by a storm that downed 17 power lines Tuesday night.

