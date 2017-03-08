Highway 89 Bid Rejected by State

Monday Feb 20

Teton County commissioners signed off last week on a $1.22 million commitment to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, a partnership that would have paid to put in an underpass at the South Park boat ramp and build a pathway from Swinging Bridge to Game Creek. That would have saved the county about $750,000 from its last estimate for the two projects.

Chicago, IL

