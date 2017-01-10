the Buzz 2: Redmond and Hall Moves Fo...

the Buzz 2: Redmond and Hall Moves Forward

Read more: Planet Jackson Hole

A treacherous storm on Monday that prompted officials to shut down Teton Pass highlights this area's deepening housing crisis-myriad critical service providers who live in other communities couldn't make it to work. This fact was not lost on some town and county officials that same day, when they unanimously voted to appropriate $1.95 million in town and county funds for the Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust's Redmond and Hall affordable housing project.

