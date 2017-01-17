Teton, Lincoln counties talk public lands
Teton County leaders are trying to bridge an ideological divide with their Lincoln County neighbors in hopes of working together on a review of a federal forestland that falls within both jurisdictions. Commissioners Mark Newcomb and Paul Vogelheim made the trek to Star Valley on Wednesday to meet with commissioners from Lincoln and Sublette counties.
