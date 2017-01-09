Officials: Stay Home
A winter storm that managed to close Teton County schools today for the first time in years is still cause for concern, local officials say. An advisory issued by Teton County Sheriff's office to avoid unnecessary vehicle travel is still in effect while Teton Pass has remained closed since 1:30 this morning, preventing hundreds of people from commuting to work in Jackson, including myriad law enforcement officials.
