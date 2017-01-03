Man accused of pointing loaded rifle at roommate
Jackson police officers were dispatched just before 8 p.m. after a caller reported her roommate, 21-year-old Brennen Kelly Stewart, had pointed a rifle at her. "She had locked herself in a bathroom for protection, but the suspect was attempting to breach the door," said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Teton County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trader (Nov '12)
|Jan '14
|county line
|3
|Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09)
|Sep '11
|crybabies
|2
|Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|doh
|6
|Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|twb68
|1
|Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Verbon R Sam Bass
|1
|Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Steve Thorpe
|1
|John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10)
|Aug '10
|Kwyoming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Teton County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC