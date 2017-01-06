Lincoln County reaching out to region...

Lincoln County reaching out to regional neighbors

Friday Jan 6

The Lincoln County Commission is gearing up for 2017 and is already setting up cooperational meetings in the early months of the new year. "We'll be meeting with Uinta County in January to work together on BLM issues and the use of roads," explained Lincoln County Commission Chairman Jerry Harmon.

