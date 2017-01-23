Lawmakers to again consider bill bann...

Lawmakers to again consider bill banning wildlife feeding

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: KGWN

The Wyoming Legislature will once again consider a bill that would allow counties to ban people from feeding big and trophy game animals to keep them from gathering in urban areas. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Rep. Andy Schwartz, a Jackson Democrat, is sponsoring this year's House Bill 69, which would allow counties to have more control over if they want to pass the bans.

