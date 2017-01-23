Lawmakers to again consider bill banning wildlife feeding
The Wyoming Legislature will once again consider a bill that would allow counties to ban people from feeding big and trophy game animals to keep them from gathering in urban areas. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Rep. Andy Schwartz, a Jackson Democrat, is sponsoring this year's House Bill 69, which would allow counties to have more control over if they want to pass the bans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Teton County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trader (Nov '12)
|Jan '14
|county line
|3
|Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09)
|Sep '11
|crybabies
|2
|Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|doh
|6
|Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|twb68
|1
|Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Verbon R Sam Bass
|1
|Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Steve Thorpe
|1
|John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10)
|Aug '10
|Kwyoming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Teton County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC