Connector off ballot

Yesterday

Elected officials axed asking for funding to build the Tribal Trails connector Monday afternoon after nearly two dozen people pleaded for the item to be pulled from the specific purpose excise tax ballot. "If the sole objective is to make sure that one more car doesn't reach the Y, I could give you 500 solutions that would meet that one objective," Bill Smith said during the joint information meeting.

