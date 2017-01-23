Connector off ballot
Elected officials axed asking for funding to build the Tribal Trails connector Monday afternoon after nearly two dozen people pleaded for the item to be pulled from the specific purpose excise tax ballot. "If the sole objective is to make sure that one more car doesn't reach the Y, I could give you 500 solutions that would meet that one objective," Bill Smith said during the joint information meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
Add your comments below
Teton County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trader (Nov '12)
|Jan '14
|county line
|3
|Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09)
|Sep '11
|crybabies
|2
|Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|doh
|6
|Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|twb68
|1
|Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Verbon R Sam Bass
|1
|Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Steve Thorpe
|1
|John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10)
|Aug '10
|Kwyoming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Teton County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC