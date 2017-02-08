Around Wyoming

Sunday Jan 22

Gov. Matt Mead announced Thursday the state and Amazon have reached a voluntary collection agreement. The online retail giant will begin collecting tax on its sales in Wyoming starting March 1. Wyoming has made big budget cuts over the past couple years to keep up with falling revenue from declining coal, oil and natural gas production.

