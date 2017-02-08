Around Wyoming
Gov. Matt Mead announced Thursday the state and Amazon have reached a voluntary collection agreement. The online retail giant will begin collecting tax on its sales in Wyoming starting March 1. Wyoming has made big budget cuts over the past couple years to keep up with falling revenue from declining coal, oil and natural gas production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Teton County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trader (Nov '12)
|Jan '14
|county line
|3
|Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09)
|Sep '11
|crybabies
|2
|Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|doh
|6
|Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|twb68
|1
|Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Verbon R Sam Bass
|1
|Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Steve Thorpe
|1
|John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10)
|Aug '10
|Kwyoming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Teton County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC