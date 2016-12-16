Wyoming unemployment rate falls to 4....

Wyoming unemployment rate falls to 4.9% in November

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KGWN

The Research & Planning News Release featuring employment data for November 2016 is now available on the Internet via http://doe.state.wy.us/LMI/news.htm The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell significantly from 5.1% in October to 4.9% in November. Wyoming's unemployment rate remained higher than the current U.S. rate and significantly higher than its November 2015 level of 4.3%.

