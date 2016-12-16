Wyoming police to dole out donated mo...

Wyoming police to dole out donated money for good deeds

Monday Dec 5

A good deed could turn into a $50 tip from Jackson law enforcement officials who will dole out donated money ahead of the holidays. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that Teton County Sheriff Jim Whalen says anonymous donors have contributed enough for deputies, officers and troopers to give $50 to $100 gifts.

Chicago, IL

