Wrecked semi was 18,000 pounds too heavy

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Jackson Hole News And Guide

An eastbound tractor-trailer carrying potatoes flipped over a guardrail and tumbled down a steep embankment Wednesday evening, forcing a closure of the Teton Pass highway for about two hours. The truck was 18,000 pounds overweight.

