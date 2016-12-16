the Buzz: Healthy Uncertainty
Teton County residents added to the record number of Americans hurrying to register for health insurance this week through the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act , as its future becomes increasingly uncertain. Julia Heemstra has been an ACA navigator since its advent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.
Comments
Add your comments below
Teton County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trader (Nov '12)
|Jan '14
|county line
|3
|Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09)
|Sep '11
|crybabies
|2
|Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|doh
|6
|Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|twb68
|1
|Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Verbon R Sam Bass
|1
|Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Steve Thorpe
|1
|John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10)
|Aug '10
|Kwyoming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Teton County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC