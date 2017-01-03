Search area narrowed for snowboarder missing in Wyoming
Teton County Search and Rescue has narrowed its search for a missing snowboarder to an avalanche-prone snowfield behind Grand Targhee Resort, where he worked in one of the kitchens. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the search area for 34-year-old Lee Kidd of Driggs, Idaho, was narrowed after talking with witnesses who may have seen Kidd on Friday before he went missing.
