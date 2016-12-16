Scripts offered to smokers
Those looking to quit smoking may qualify for a free three-month prescription for Chantix, a medication used for smoking cessation, through the Wyoming Quit Tobacco Program. The program also offers free nicotine replacement gum, patches or lozenges and support by phone or online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
Add your comments below
Teton County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trader (Nov '12)
|Jan '14
|county line
|3
|Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09)
|Sep '11
|crybabies
|2
|Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|doh
|6
|Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|twb68
|1
|Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Verbon R Sam Bass
|1
|Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Steve Thorpe
|1
|John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10)
|Aug '10
|Kwyoming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Teton County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC