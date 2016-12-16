Scripts offered to smokers

Scripts offered to smokers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Jackson Hole News And Guide

Those looking to quit smoking may qualify for a free three-month prescription for Chantix, a medication used for smoking cessation, through the Wyoming Quit Tobacco Program. The program also offers free nicotine replacement gum, patches or lozenges and support by phone or online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Teton County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trader (Nov '12) Jan '14 county line 3
News Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09) Sep '11 crybabies 2
News Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10) Nov '10 doh 6
News Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10) Nov '10 twb68 1
News Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10) Oct '10 Verbon R Sam Bass 1
News Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10) Sep '10 Steve Thorpe 1
News John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10) Aug '10 Kwyoming 1
See all Teton County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Teton County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,710 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,839

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC