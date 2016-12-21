Lawmakers mull school cuts

A new report by a subcommittee of the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Education Committee suggests consolidating school districts, cutting money for student activities and increasing the state sales tax to fix a $700 million school funding deficit. The report identifies five general areas where the Legislature could look to address the broader picture of a funding shortfall in the next two-year budget cycle.

Chicago, IL

