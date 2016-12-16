Grant helps Teton County rehab stay afloat

The Curran-Seeley Foundation has received a $50,000 grant from the Daniels Fund that will allow the organization to continue operating its Intensive Outpatient Treatment Program. "We are extremely thankful to the Daniels Fund following the recent state funding cuts that we have experienced," Curran-Seeley Foundation's Tricia Clarke said in a press release.

