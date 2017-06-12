Vehicular homicide charges to be refiled
Charges against a man who prosecutors believe caused the death of a Jackson woman in a car crash last August have been temporarily dismissed. Former valley resident Jason Macias was charged with aggravated homicide by vehicle after Jackson resident Bonny Wood, 21, died in a one-car crash while Macias was driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
Add your comments below
Sweetwater County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 4 life terms for sexually abusing minor (Jan '14)
|Aug '15
|Goldfarb
|2
|3 held for fighting with cop at basketball tourney (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|countryboy
|1
|Speeches (Jun '12)
|Jun '12
|Brandi
|1
|Salt Lake police have new lead in girl missing ... (Feb '12)
|Feb '12
|Diane Scholz
|1
|Wyoming's Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater Names... (Jan '11)
|Jan '11
|Kevin
|1
|Smoking ban results in petition (Dec '07)
|Sep '10
|ABee
|4
|Scientology project raises questions, ire in Wyo. (Feb '09)
|Mar '10
|EP in VA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC