Rock Springs Man Sentenced for Possession of Child Pornography
Russell Leroy Tanner, 65, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was sentenced by Chief Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal, on June 13, 2017, for possession of child pornography. Tanner was arrested in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sweetwater County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 4 life terms for sexually abusing minor (Jan '14)
|Aug '15
|Goldfarb
|2
|3 held for fighting with cop at basketball tourney (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|countryboy
|1
|Speeches (Jun '12)
|Jun '12
|Brandi
|1
|Salt Lake police have new lead in girl missing ... (Feb '12)
|Feb '12
|Diane Scholz
|1
|Wyoming's Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater Names... (Jan '11)
|Jan '11
|Kevin
|1
|Smoking ban results in petition (Dec '07)
|Sep '10
|ABee
|4
|Scientology project raises questions, ire in Wyo. (Feb '09)
|Mar '10
|EP in VA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC