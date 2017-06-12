Rock Springs Man Sentenced for Posses...

Rock Springs Man Sentenced for Possession of Child Pornography

Russell Leroy Tanner, 65, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was sentenced by Chief Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal, on June 13, 2017, for possession of child pornography. Tanner was arrested in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

Chicago, IL

