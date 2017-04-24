Wyoming Democrats elect new leadership

Wyoming Democrats elect new leadership

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: KGWN

On Saturday April 8th the Wyoming Democratic Party Central Committee gathered in Sheridan to elect party leadership and take the first step into a stronger WDP in 2018. Joe M Barbuto of Rock Springs, a former member of the Wyoming Legislature and previous Chairman of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party, will serve as the newly elected Chair of the Wyoming Democratic Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sweetwater County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man gets 4 life terms for sexually abusing minor (Jan '14) Aug '15 Goldfarb 2
News 3 held for fighting with cop at basketball tourney (Apr '14) Apr '14 countryboy 1
Speeches (Jun '12) Jun '12 Brandi 1
News Salt Lake police have new lead in girl missing ... (Feb '12) Feb '12 Diane Scholz 1
News Wyoming's Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater Names... (Jan '11) Jan '11 Kevin 1
News Smoking ban results in petition (Dec '07) Sep '10 ABee 4
News Scientology project raises questions, ire in Wyo. (Feb '09) Mar '10 EP in VA 8
See all Sweetwater County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sweetwater County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,595,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC