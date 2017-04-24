Wyoming Democrats elect new leadership
On Saturday April 8th the Wyoming Democratic Party Central Committee gathered in Sheridan to elect party leadership and take the first step into a stronger WDP in 2018. Joe M Barbuto of Rock Springs, a former member of the Wyoming Legislature and previous Chairman of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party, will serve as the newly elected Chair of the Wyoming Democratic Party.
Sweetwater County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 4 life terms for sexually abusing minor (Jan '14)
|Aug '15
|Goldfarb
|2
|3 held for fighting with cop at basketball tourney (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|countryboy
|1
|Speeches (Jun '12)
|Jun '12
|Brandi
|1
|Salt Lake police have new lead in girl missing ... (Feb '12)
|Feb '12
|Diane Scholz
|1
|Wyoming's Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater Names... (Jan '11)
|Jan '11
|Kevin
|1
|Smoking ban results in petition (Dec '07)
|Sep '10
|ABee
|4
|Scientology project raises questions, ire in Wyo. (Feb '09)
|Mar '10
|EP in VA
|8
