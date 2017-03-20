Snowmelt causes flooding in southwest Wyoming
Flooding along the Blacks Fork River in southwest Wyoming forced the evacuation of about 40 residents in the small town of Granger. Runoff from melting snow sent the river to record levels late Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sweetwater County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 4 life terms for sexually abusing minor (Jan '14)
|Aug '15
|Goldfarb
|2
|3 held for fighting with cop at basketball tourney (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|countryboy
|1
|Speeches (Jun '12)
|Jun '12
|Brandi
|1
|Salt Lake police have new lead in girl missing ... (Feb '12)
|Feb '12
|Diane Scholz
|1
|Wyoming's Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater Names... (Jan '11)
|Jan '11
|Kevin
|1
|Smoking ban results in petition (Dec '07)
|Sep '10
|ABee
|4
|Scientology project raises questions, ire in Wyo. (Feb '09)
|Mar '10
|EP in VA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC