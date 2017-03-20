Driver charged in deaths of infant, w...

Driver charged in deaths of infant, woman following crash into Wyo. house

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: KSL-TV

A woman and 1-year-old infant both died from injuries they sustained when a man crashed his vehicle into a living room Friday morning while allegedly driving under the influence. Stella Doak, 1, and Debra Devries, 62, were in a home at 695 Evers Street in Green River, Wyoming, when a car left the intersection and drove straight into the living room of the residence around 10:11 a.m. The Green River Police Department responded to the accident, and Devries and Doak were both transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, along with three other adults that were in the house at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sweetwater County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man gets 4 life terms for sexually abusing minor (Jan '14) Aug '15 Goldfarb 2
News 3 held for fighting with cop at basketball tourney (Apr '14) Apr '14 countryboy 1
Speeches (Jun '12) Jun '12 Brandi 1
News Salt Lake police have new lead in girl missing ... (Feb '12) Feb '12 Diane Scholz 1
News Wyoming's Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater Names... (Jan '11) Jan '11 Kevin 1
News Smoking ban results in petition (Dec '07) Sep '10 ABee 4
News Scientology project raises questions, ire in Wyo. (Feb '09) Mar '10 EP in VA 8
See all Sweetwater County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sweetwater County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,704,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC