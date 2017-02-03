Snowboarder pulled by ATV near Rock S...

Snowboarder pulled by ATV near Rock Springs crashes, dies

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSL-TV

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell says 37-year-old Brandon Adamson, of Reliance, crashed Wednesday afternoon and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The 49-year-old man driving the ATV told investigators he was towing Adamson with a rope on the snowy streets when Adamson lost control and crashed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sweetwater County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man gets 4 life terms for sexually abusing minor (Jan '14) Aug '15 Goldfarb 2
News 3 held for fighting with cop at basketball tourney (Apr '14) Apr '14 countryboy 1
Speeches (Jun '12) Jun '12 Brandi 1
News Salt Lake police have new lead in girl missing ... (Feb '12) Feb '12 Diane Scholz 1
News Wyoming's Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater Names... (Jan '11) Jan '11 Kevin 1
News Smoking ban results in petition (Dec '07) Sep '10 ABee 4
News Scientology project raises questions, ire in Wyo. (Feb '09) Mar '10 EP in VA 8
See all Sweetwater County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sweetwater County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,090 • Total comments across all topics: 278,547,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC