Collins pleads not guilty in connection to murders

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The woman accused of helping Michael Paul Montano hide the dismembered bodies of his two friends has pleaded not guilty in District Court to the charges against her. Kylee Collins, 23, is scheduled to stand trial beginning May 22 on accessory after the fact and two counts of conspiracy to mutilate a dead human body.

