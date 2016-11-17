Fugitive from Utah with several arrest warrants captured in Wyoming
A woman who was allegedly running from the law out of Utah was taken into custody in Green River, Wyoming, officials said. Kayla Briane Porreca, 26, is wanted by Salt Lake County authorities in connection with at least five different warrants for multiple charges such as aggravated assault, assault, driving on suspended license, driving without an interlock system, fail to stop for police, joyriding, hit-and-run, and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Sweetwater County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 4 life terms for sexually abusing minor (Jan '14)
|Aug '15
|Goldfarb
|2
|3 held for fighting with cop at basketball tourney (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|countryboy
|1
|Speeches (Jun '12)
|Jun '12
|Brandi
|1
|Salt Lake police have new lead in girl missing ... (Feb '12)
|Feb '12
|Diane Scholz
|1
|Wyoming's Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater Names... (Jan '11)
|Jan '11
|Kevin
|1
|Smoking ban results in petition (Dec '07)
|Sep '10
|ABee
|4
|Scientology project raises questions, ire in Wyo. (Feb '09)
|Mar '10
|EP in VA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC