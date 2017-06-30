Woman Used Stolen Credit Card to Buy Merchandise at Two Suffolk Stores, Cops Say
SCPD are seeking the public's help to locate the woman who used a stolen credit card to make purchases from two locations in May. Suffolk County, NY - July 6, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the woman who used a stolen credit card to make purchases from two locations in May. A woman used a stolen credit card to buy merchandise at Famous Footwear, located at 1017 Montauk Highway in Shirley , and Weir's Community Market, located at 495 Granny Road in Medford , on May 26. The credit card was stolen from a Mastic Beach home earlier in the day.
