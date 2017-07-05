Suffolk starts special traffic court for veterans
Suffolk County held its first traffic court session last month specifically designed to give special consideration to U.S. military veterans. Known as Veterans Docket Day, the sessions are slated for the third Friday of every month and are aimed to help veterans lift or avoid driver license suspensions and reduce or withdraw traffic tickets for everything from parking citations to red-light camera violations.
