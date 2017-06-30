Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta Recognizes Troop 539's Newest Eagle Scout
Pictured at the Eagle Court of Honor are Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, Eagle Scout Nicholas Cacioppo and his parents, Victoria and Anthony Cacioppo. Kings Park, NY - July 5, 2017 - Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta attended the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for his constituent, Nicholas Cacioppo, of Boy Scout Troop 539 of Kings Park .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can deputies handle The Big Road? (Sep '08)
|Jul 1
|Lighthouse
|118
|Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10)
|Jun 20
|Loyaltyoverroyalt...
|57
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|May '17
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May '17
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May '17
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Mall Cop
|8
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC