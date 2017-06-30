Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta Recogni...

Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta Recognizes Troop 539's Newest Eagle Scout

Pictured at the Eagle Court of Honor are Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, Eagle Scout Nicholas Cacioppo and his parents, Victoria and Anthony Cacioppo. Kings Park, NY - July 5, 2017 - Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta attended the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for his constituent, Nicholas Cacioppo, of Boy Scout Troop 539 of Kings Park .

Chicago, IL

