Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces Veterans Traffic Court To Help...
July 6, 2017 - Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced the first in the nation Suffolk County Veterans Traffic Court to help veterans lift or avoid driver license suspensions. Earlier this year, the County Executive directed the Suffolk County Traffic and Parking Violations Agency to establish a specialized Veterans Docket Day to assist veterans in rectifying any issues involving traffic violations pending before TPVA.
