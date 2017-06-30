Suffolk DA: Jury Convicts Manorville Man Of Two Cold Case Murders
John M. Bittrolff faces 50 years to life in state prison for the deaths of Rita Tangredi and Colleen McNamee when he is sentenced on September 12. A Suffolk County jury has convicted John M. Bittrolff of Manorville, 51, of two counts of murder in the second degree. Suffolk County, NY - July 6, 2017 - On the seventh day of deliberations a Suffolk County jury has convicted a Manorville carpenter of two counts of murder in the second degree for the deaths of two cold case homicide victims who died in 1993 and 1994, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.
