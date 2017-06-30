Suffolk County SPCA Charges Nesconset Woman With Animal Cruelty After Allegedly Starving 9 Horses
Vanessa Costello, 29, of Nesconset, NY was charged for failure to provide proper sustenance including veterinary care to 9 horses. Nesconset, NY - July 3, 2017 - Suffolk County SPCA Detectives have charged a Nesconset woman with 9 counts of Animal Cruelty on June 30, 2017 Vanessa Costello, 29, of Nesconset, NY was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty for failure to provide proper sustenance including veterinary care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can deputies handle The Big Road? (Sep '08)
|Sat
|Lighthouse
|118
|Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10)
|Jun 20
|Loyaltyoverroyalt...
|57
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|May '17
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May '17
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May '17
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Mall Cop
|8
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC