Suffolk County SPCA Charges Nesconset Woman With Animal Cruelty After Allegedly Starving 9 Horses

Vanessa Costello, 29, of Nesconset, NY was charged for failure to provide proper sustenance including veterinary care to 9 horses. Nesconset, NY - July 3, 2017 - Suffolk County SPCA Detectives have charged a Nesconset woman with 9 counts of Animal Cruelty on June 30, 2017 Vanessa Costello, 29, of Nesconset, NY was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty for failure to provide proper sustenance including veterinary care.

