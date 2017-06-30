Presiding Officer Gregory Announces Distinguished Youth Award

June 30, 2017 - As part of his continued efforts to engage and retain Suffolk County youth, Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory today announced the launch of the Distinguished Youth Award program, which promotes and recognizes achievement, initiative and service in Suffolk County youth. The program is open to county residents between the ages of 13 and 18. Registrants will work with local officials over the course of a year to lay out plans and goals that touch on volunteerism, personal development, exploration of Suffolk County, and physical fitness.

