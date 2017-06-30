County Legislature Recognizes Outstanding Employees with Excellence Award
Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory, second from right, and Legislators Sarah Anker, third from right and William Spencer, third from left, congratulate Jacqueline M. Brown and Kevin Markham on being named Outstanding Employees at the Suffolk County Legislature's June 20 meeting in Riverhead. Suffolk County, NY - July 3, 2017 - Suffolk County Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory and Legislator William Spencer presented the Legislature's Employee Excellence Award to Kevin Markham of Huntington and Jacqueline M. Brown or Ridge , employees within the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office at the June 20, meeting held in Riverhead .
