Carpenter found guilty of 1990s murders of 2 prostitutes

11 hrs ago

A suburban New York carpenter has been convicted of murder in the deaths of two prostitutes found slain in the 1990s. A Suffolk County jury reached its unanimous verdict Wednesday after seven days.

Chicago, IL

