Carpenter found guilty of 1990s murde...

Carpenter found guilty of 1990s murders of 2 prostitutes

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this July 31, 2014 file photo, John Bittrolff, right, listens to his attorney William Keahon during his arraignment on murder charges in Riverhead, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 5, 2017, a Long Island jury convicted Bittrolff of murder in the deaths of two prostitutes found slain in the 1990s. less FILE - In this July 31, 2014 file photo, John Bittrolff, right, listens to his attorney William Keahon during his arraignment on murder charges in Riverhead, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 5, 2017, a Long Island jury ... more FILE - In this July 31, 2014 file photo, John Bittrolff, appears in a Riverhead, N.Y. court room for arraignment on murder charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can deputies handle The Big Road? (Sep '08) Jul 1 Lighthouse 118
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) Jun 20 Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections May '17 JT Damillagitti 6
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... May '17 abcdefg 2
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May '17 dictatorship 6
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May '17 Lisa 337
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... (Dec '16) May '17 Mall Cop 8
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,960 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC