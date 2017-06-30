Authorities Seeking Suspect Who Robbed West Islip TD Bank

July 3, 2017 - Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a West Islip bank on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 11:24 a.m. A man entered TD Bank, located at 485 Montauk Highway, at 11:24 a.m. and demanded cash from a teller. The teller complied and gave the man cash from the drawer.

