Young immigrants write of hope in gang-scarred US town
One student wrote how his parents were fed up with paying "war taxes" to street gangs in Honduras. Another told how he finally left that country after he was hit in the leg by a stray bullet from a police gunfight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Loyaltyoverroyalt...
|57
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|May 22
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May '17
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May '17
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC