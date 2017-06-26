'We Have to Have a Massive Revolution...

'We Have to Have a Massive Revolution in Public Education in the United States'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Atlantic

The Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. says improving schools is the way to open the middle class up to more black and white Americans. Over the last four decades, the percentage of Americans who are solidly in the middle class has shrunk, from 61 to 50 percent, according to the Pew Research Center .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) Jun 20 Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections May '17 JT Damillagitti 6
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... May '17 abcdefg 2
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May '17 dictatorship 6
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May '17 Lisa 337
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... (Dec '16) May '17 Mall Cop 8
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr '17 Be smart leave LI 78
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,125 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC