Village public works chief owes $31K in delinquent taxes
Babylon Village Public Works Superintendent Charles "Skip" Gardner, the village's highest-paid employee, owes more than $31,000 in delinquent property taxes, records show. Those debts consist of four years of outstanding town, county and school taxes, plus interest and penalties, dating back to 2014, tax records show.
