VIDEO: SCPD Seeking Unidentified Man Who Broke into Bay Shore Business in October
A man broke the front glass door of Mavis Discount Tire, located at 1742 Sunrise Highway, entered and stole cash on October 20, 2016. SCPD are seeking the public's help to identify the man who burglarized a Bay Shore business in October, 2016.
