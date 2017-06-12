VIDEO: Man Wanted for Stealing $7,000 of Sunglasses from Bay Shore Store

June 15, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the man who stole items from a store in Bay Shore last month. A man stole multiple pairs of designer sunglasses from Vision World, located at 627 East Main St., on April 20. The sunglasses had an approximately value of $7,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.