Veterans push state Senate on medical pot use for PTSD sufferers
The Democrat-controlled Assembly has already approved a measure adding PTSD to the list of state-approved ailments that medical marijuana can be prescribed to treat. ALBANY - Veterans groups are pushing the state Senate to pass legislation allowing medical marijuana to be used in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
