Two Queens Men Arrested Following Pursuit, According to Suffolk Police

June 30, 2017 - Suffolk County Police today arrested two men in Dix Hills following a pursuit on the Long Island Expressway on Friday, June 30, 2017 at approximately 2 a.m. Highway Patrol Bureau Sergeant Peter Clancy observed the operator of a 2016 Nissan Sentra driving erratically westbound on the Long Island Expressway near exit 62 at approximately 2 a.m. Sgt. Clancy attempted to pull over the vehicle but the driver fled.

