Teacher Charged With Sex Crimes To Be Arraigned Tuesday, Suffolk DA Says
Brian Dreher, 41, a social studies teacher at Walt Whitman High School, has been indicted for allegedly having sex with an underage student. Brian Dreher, 41, a Long Island high school teacher, has been indicted for allegedly having sex with an underage student.
