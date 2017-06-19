Teacher Charged With Sex Crimes To Be...

Teacher Charged With Sex Crimes To Be Arraigned Tuesday, Suffolk DA Says

Brian Dreher, 41, a social studies teacher at Walt Whitman High School, has been indicted for allegedly having sex with an underage student. Brian Dreher, 41, a Long Island high school teacher, has been indicted for allegedly having sex with an underage student.

