Suspects Fire Gunshots at Taxi Driver in Bellport After Attempting to Rob Him, SCPD Say
Officials: after a struggle, the taxi driver fled the scene and a single shot was fired into the vehicle, breaking the driver's side window. North Bellport, NY - June 30, 2017 - Suffolk County Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery of a taxi driver in North Bellport on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at approximately 10:36 p.m. Suffolk County Police officers and the Fifth Squad responded to a call at Meade Avenue in North Bellport reporting an attempted robbery of the taxi he had just fled.
