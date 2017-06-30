Suspects Fire Gunshots at Taxi Driver...

Suspects Fire Gunshots at Taxi Driver in Bellport After Attempting to Rob Him, SCPD Say

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

Officials: after a struggle, the taxi driver fled the scene and a single shot was fired into the vehicle, breaking the driver's side window. North Bellport, NY - June 30, 2017 - Suffolk County Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery of a taxi driver in North Bellport on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at approximately 10:36 p.m. Suffolk County Police officers and the Fifth Squad responded to a call at Meade Avenue in North Bellport reporting an attempted robbery of the taxi he had just fled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suffolk County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10) Jun 20 Loyaltyoverroyalt... 57
News Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections May '17 JT Damillagitti 6
Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po... May '17 abcdefg 2
News Heartland mega-project gets county planning app... May '17 dictatorship 6
News Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06) May '17 Lisa 337
News James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... (Dec '16) May '17 Mall Cop 8
Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07) Apr '17 Be smart leave LI 78
See all Suffolk County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suffolk County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,863 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC