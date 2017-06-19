Suspect Sought in Connection with Group Assault of Medford Teenager

Three suspects, all known to the 16 year-old victim, have been arrested; a fourth person in the photo below is still wanted for the assault. Medford, NY - June 23, 2017 - Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating the person who assaulted a teenager in Medford last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.