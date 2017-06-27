Suffolk to crack down on adults serving teens alcohol, Sini says
On Wednesday, June 28, 2017, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini held a news conference to raise awareness of the social host law, including a change that now makes serving alcohol to a minors a misdemeanor. The police department also highlighted its Cancel the Keg hotline, which residents can use to provide authorities with information about gatherings where underage drinking might occur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huntington Station Latin Kings Rounded Up (Apr '10)
|Jun 20
|Loyaltyoverroyalt...
|57
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|May '17
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May '17
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May '17
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi... (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC