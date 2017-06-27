Suffolk Police Seeking Driver Who Fled Scene of Coram Building Crash
On Sunday, June 11 at approximately 9 p.m., a white Lincoln Aviator crashed into the rear of Your Nail Spa III, according to officials. SCPD are seeking the public's help in locating the person who fled the scene after crashing into a building in Coram earlier this month.
