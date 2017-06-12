Suffolk Police Search for Missing Kayaker Last Seen Near Crab Meadow Beach
Selvin Vasquez-Enamorado launched his kayak from a beach near Crab Meadow Beach to go fishing sometime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. When Vasquez-Enamorado, 24, of Huntington Station , did not return home, a friend called 911 at approximately 6 p.m. Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau and Aviation Section, United States Coast Guard, Huntington Harbormaster, Smithtown Harbormaster, and United States D.E.C. Marine Units have assisted in the search.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Suffolk County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|May 22
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Ever been incarcerated and threatened by the po...
|May 20
|abcdefg
|2
|Heartland mega-project gets county planning app...
|May 19
|dictatorship
|6
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Lisa
|337
|James Burke paid for sex in Oak Beach during Gi...
|May '17
|Mall Cop
|8
|Suffolk Police Sucks (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|Be smart leave LI
|78
|Brookhaven Public Safety criminals
|Mar '17
|Billbob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suffolk County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC