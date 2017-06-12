Suffolk Police Search for Missing Kayaker Last Seen Near Crab Meadow Beach

Selvin Vasquez-Enamorado launched his kayak from a beach near Crab Meadow Beach to go fishing sometime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. When Vasquez-Enamorado, 24, of Huntington Station , did not return home, a friend called 911 at approximately 6 p.m. Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau and Aviation Section, United States Coast Guard, Huntington Harbormaster, Smithtown Harbormaster, and United States D.E.C. Marine Units have assisted in the search.

